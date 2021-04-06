IPL 2021: [Watch] Jos Buttler’s adorable daughter joins dad in workout session

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has some cute company as he prepares for IPL 2021. The franchise on Tuesday shared a video of the England cricketer with his daughter during a workout session.

Jos Buttler has been in India as he was part of the limited-overs series between India and England. He even captained England in the last two ODIs against India after Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to injury.

Taking to their official social media accounts, Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Jos Buttler working out with his daughter Georgia Rose.

In the clip, the 30-year-old is seen performing exercises with his daughter in his hands. The little one also makes a genuine attempt to copy some of her dad's training routine.

Rajasthan Royals shared the cute video with the caption:

“BRB, melting.”

Jos Buttler smashed two half-centuries in the five-match T20Is series against India. However, he had a poor ODI series, in which he managed only 17 runs in three innings.

Jos Buttler had mixed fortunes in IPL 2020 as well. He scored 328 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 144.49 with two fifties.

In a recent interaction on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle, he named the West Indies duo of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell as the two most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket.

“There’s a few out there at the moment. It’s hard to look past the West Indies batsmen I’d say. Chris Gayle obviously has been so destructive for such a long period of time. Obviously, Andre Russell when he gets going, he is pretty formidable and scary to bowl at. So I’m gonna say Chris Gayle and Andre Russell,” Jos Buttler replied to a query.

He also picked Australian pacer Pat Cummins as the one overseas player he would like to include in the England side.

Jos Buttler’s daughter is already a star

Back in November last year, a video of Jos Buttler with his daughter went viral. He was interacting with reporters ahead of the white-ball tour in South Africa through a virtual press conference.

“Excuse my little one,” Jos Buttler was heard saying in the video as her daughter kept making noise in the background and even appeared on camera.

The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman's daughter, Georgia, was born in April 2019.