IPL 2021: [Watch] Kane Williamson plays some exquisite shots in training session

Kane Williamson has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad's training session after completing his mandatory quarantine. The Kiwi skipper was seen playing some delightful shots in a net session while preparing for the upcoming IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a clip where Kane Williamson is getting back into the groove ahead of the IPL. The video was captioned:

"Kool, Kalm, Komposed, Kane !! Welcome back."

Kane Williamson was glad that his draining quarantine period was complete, and he could join the rest of the side in the training session.

The New Zealand skipper also looked pleased with his side's preparation ahead of the 14th edition of the competition. Williamson said:

"It's been a nice 6-7 days. Great to get out, and looking forward to getting to training and having a bit of run around. I know the team has been practising really well and preparing well, which is great to see. It's nice that pretty much everybody is here now. Looking forward to that first match."

Kane Williamson also highlighted the importance of Rashid Khan, especially with SRH set to play their first five games of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a ground that is known to assist spinners.

"Rashid Khan is a brilliant spinner, and he shows that year and year out for the side. I think we have got a nice balance in the side at the moment and with number of key spin options. Five games in Chennai could be quite key," Williamson added.

The Sunrisers have emerged as a top side over the last few years, making the playoffs every season since 2016.

However, they will be keen to go the distance and win the title this time, as their only triumph came in 2016 when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

How did Kane Williamson fare in IPL 2020?

Kane Williamson in action for SRH

The 30-year-old played a significant role in helping SRH make the playoffs last season. The Kiwi batsman amassed 317 runs in 12 games at an average of 45.28, including three half-centuries.

His strike was also decent at 133.75. A fit and firing Williamson will undoubtedly be a massive asset for the Sunrisers.

SRH only made three new signings at the last mini-auction earlier this year, spending the least amount of money (INR 3.8 crore) among any franchise.

It indicates that the team management is satisfied with the options they have, and are backing their core players to once again produce the goods.

SRH opens their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.