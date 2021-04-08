IPL 2021: [Watch] Kieron Pollard hits the nets for the first time ahead of season opener

Kieron Pollard started his IPL 2021 prep with a bang on Wednesday, taking to the nets for the first time. The Mumbai Indians star took part in his first net session after finishing his mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Mumbai Indians uploaded a clip of Kieron Pollard’s time in the nets on social media. The five-time IPL champions couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing their ‘Big Man’ in action.

Kieron Pollard last played a competitive game in March during the West Indies white-ball series against Sri Lanka. But the short time out of action didn’t seem to have an impact, as the hard-hitting West Indian connected the ball brilliantly.

The 33-year-old was in sublime form last year for the Mumbai Indians and was at the center of the defending champions' blitzkrieg in the death overs. Pollard smashed 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42, helping the Mumbai Indians finish their innings on a high on several occasions.

The West Indies star has a strike rate of 203 in death overs over the past two IPL seasons, and Pollard will once again be tasked with finishing games for the five-time IPL champions with aplomb.

Kieron Pollard's bowling will be an additional asset for the Mumbai Indians this season

Kieron Pollard is set to shoulder the responsibility of being the fifth bowler for the Mumbai Indians along with the Pandya brothers this season. He picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.04 last season, but Kieron Pollard could play an even greater role with the ball this year.

The Mumbai Indians are slated to play their nine games in Chennai and Delhi in 2021. Both venues are known to be on the slower side and aid bowlers who are efficient with their cutters. Kieron Pollard’s proclivity to use cutters effectively could make him a huge asset for Mumbai.

Despite just coming out of quarantine, Kieron Pollard is set to be part of Mumbai Indians’ starting eleven in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2021. The defending champions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.