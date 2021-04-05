IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR celebrate Sandeep Warrier's birthday

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) celebrated Sandeep Warrier's birthday in some style. The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise shared the fun-filled video on their official Twitter handle. Shubman Gill can be seen at the start of the video, humorously saying:

"As you all know today we are celebrating Sandy's 56th birthday."

Sandeep, who turned 30 on April 4, 2021, took Gill's remarks sportingly and is seen enjoying the banter. He then went on to cut a beautiful photo cake that the franchise had arranged for the Kerala-born bowler. Warrier's KKR teammates also performed a customary cake smash as star all-rounder Andre Russell was seen relishing a bite.

Watch Sandeep Warrier's birthday celebration video here:

That's how we celebrate in the KKR Camp! 🥳



Happy birthday, Sandeep 💜



P.S. @Russell12A sure loved that cake, thank you Mio Amore! 🎂#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/TglKNdJV9E — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 4, 2021

Sandeep Warrier hoping to get some match time for KKR in IPL 2021

Warrier was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad from 2013 to 2015. However, he was kept in the reserves and did not get to play a match for Virat Kohli's team.

Sandeep Warrier had to wait a long time for his next IPL break, which came when KKR signed him ahead of the 2019 IPL after Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of the season due to a back injury.

The Kerala pacer featured in three matches and picked up 2 scalps. He also played a solitary match against Mumbai Indians during the 2020 IPL in the UAE. Sandeep Warrier did not make the most of his opportunity and gave away 34 runs in 3 overs without picking up any wickets.

Representing Tamil Nadu in the 2020/21 Syed Ali Mushtaq trophy, Sandeep picked up 7 scalps in 6 matches. However, the lanky bowler has been far from his best since the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, during which he claimed 44 wickets from 10 matches.

With the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi in KKR's ranks, opportunities will be far and few for Sandeep. It will be interesting to see if he can make the most of them.

KKR to face SRH to kick off their IPL 2021 campaign

Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led side will face David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11, 2021. KKR added 8 players to their squad at the 2021 IPL auction, the most prominent among them being Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh. Sunrisers Hyderabad, as usual, retained the crux of their teams and made three additions in the form of Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.