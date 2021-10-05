IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR players beat the heat with water aerobics in the pool

The mood in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp is upbeat, as expected, with the team just one win away from sealing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs.

On Tuesday, the players enjoyed a fun recovery session in the swimming pool of their hotel. In a video shared by KKR, the players can be seen taking part in some water-aerobics, with spinner Akeal Hossain leading the way with some dance moves that his teammates copied in the pool.

Head coach Brendon McCullum also joined in on the activity.

KKR eye fourth-place finish in IPL 2021 league table

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently fourth in the table, two points clear of all the other teams looking to sneak into the top four.

KKR have seen a turnaround in fortunes since the season shifted to the UAE. IPL 2021 was suspended in May due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble in India.

The Eoin Morgan-led side had just four points from their first seven matches. However, they have gone on to win four of their six matches in the second half of IPL 2021 to storm into the top four.

KKR thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their first match since the season resumed, after bowling them out for 92 runs. The Mumbai Indians (MI) were next on the list, with KKR registering a seven-wicket win against last year's champions.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat them by just two wickets in a thriller before KKR got back to winning ways with a three-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in another close encounter.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) would edge a win over KKR in a dramatic encounter between the two sides. The Kolkata-based side, though, would get back to winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR's form has been buoyed by the introduction of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who has impressed with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have made it difficult for opposition batters to score freely.

KKR's final league match is against the Rajasthan Royals and they will be through to the knockout stages with a win.

