IPL 2021 [Watch] KKR players perform viral dance step as they head to UAE 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players performed a viral dance step as they prepared to head to the UAE for the second half of IPL 2021 on Friday.

Eoin Morgan-led KKR are languishing in seventh place in the points table, with just two wins from seven matches in the first half of the T20 competition held in India.

Earlier today, KKR’s official Instagram handle shared a video of the players dancing to the tune of the popular "alors on danse" song, which has become a viral sensation on social media. The video was shared with the caption:

"And we're off to UAE but d'abord on danse #KKR #IPL2021 #AlorsOnDanse #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro"

The short clip features Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarathy, among other KKR players, shaking a leg.

KKR recently roped in experienced New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee as a replacement for Pat Cummins for the second half of IPL 2021. The Aussie pulled out of the event due to personal reasons. Cummins claimed nine wickets in seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021 and also scored a brilliant 66 not out in a losing cause against CSK.

As for Southee, he has earlier represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

KKR players confident of putting improved show in the UAE

On Thursday, KKR shared a video of the players expressing confidence of putting up a much-improved show in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

According to left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, the forced break due to COVID-19 actually worked in the team’s favour as they weren’t able to build any momentum in the first half. Yadav asserted in a video posted on KKR’s Instagram handle:

“Break is something that is good for a team, especially (for us) because we didn’t have momentum in the first half. This is a good opportunity.”

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy added that KKR were looking forward to the second half of IPL 2021. He commented:

“I really feel that the boys are all pumped up. Hopefully, in the coming seasons, we can have this year as a reference.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson chipped in and said that KKR can make a strong comeback in the second half of IPL 2021. He stated:

“The first half didn’t go our way. It doesn’t mean that this half won’t go our way (as well). All the coaching staff have been behind the players during this phase. In 2014, if we’ve written history, then I don’t think why we can’t write history again."

KKR will begin their IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE by taking on RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Edited by Samya Majumdar