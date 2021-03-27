Watch: KKR's Dinesh Karthik hits the grounds after completing quarantine 

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has kicked off his practice sessions for the upcoming IPL season. After completing the mandatory 7-day quarantine period, Karthik hit the grounds at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Dinesh Karthik uploaded a reel to Instagram earlier today, in which he could be seen wearing his practice kit and heading to the pitch to bat.

"Quarantine done. It's that time of the year again," Dinesh Karthik captioned the reel.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have set up their pre-season camp at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The camp began on Friday (March 26), but Dinesh Karthik was unable to join as he was in quarantine.

After practicing for a few days in Mumbai, the Knight Riders will head to Chennai for their IPL 2021 opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Kolkata-based franchise will be in Chennai for two weeks before returning to Mumbai.

KKR's Dinesh Karthik keen to make his mark in IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik had a forgettable IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates. The wicketkeeper-batsman played all 14 league games for the Knight Riders, but managed to score just 169 runs at a disappointing average of 14.08.

Karthik recorded only one half-century in the entire 2020 season and will be looking to make a fresh start in IPL 2021. The Kolkata Knight Riders star will not have to bear the burden of the team's captaincy this year and will have more time to focus on his batting skills.

It will be interesting to see if Dinesh Karthik can return to form in the IPL this season. The wicketkeeper-batsman could strengthen his candidature for a spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad by performing consistently for the Kolkata Knight Riders.