IPL 2021 [Watch] KKR share flashback video of players enjoying "Quarantine Antakshari"

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shared a flashback video of their players taking part in a game of "Quarantine Antakshari" during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

The second half of IPL 2021 is also being played in the UAE. KKR players arrived in Abu Dhabi a couple of days ago to take part in the T20 league. They are currently undergoing their mandatory six-day hotel quarantine.

On Sunday, KKR’s Instagram account posted a video in which the players are taking part in a game of online antakshari (a popular singing game). The clip features Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Rana, among others, with Abhishek Nayar playing host.

The players were divided in different groups and the game had interesting rules as well. Six points were awarded to the team whose members sang songs from Shah Rukh Khan’s films. Shah Rukh is the co-owner of KKR. Four points were given to teams who sang non-SRK songs.

KKR uploaded the video of the fun session from last year with the caption:

“The Perfect Quarantine Antakshari! Perfect Antakshari on a perfect Sunday. SRK song for our knights? Start @shubmangill @kuldeep_18 @dk00019 @warrier63 @abhisheknayar @nitishrana_official #QuarantineAntakshari #ThisDayLastYear #KKR #IPL2021.”

KKR have signed Tim Southee as replacement for Pat Cummins

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee. Pic: Getty Images

Meanwhile, KKR have roped in experienced Kiwi speedster Tim Southee as a replacement for Pat Cummins for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Cummins pulled out of the second half of the T20 league citing personal reasons.

Southee earlier turned out for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. His former captain Brendon McCullum is the head coach of KKR. McCullum was quoted as saying about his former Kiwi teammate on the franchise’s website:

"We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable, we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group, and Southee is the ideal man for the job."

In 40 IPL games, Southee has claimed 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.73.

KKR ended the first half of IPL 2021 at number seven in the points table, with only two wins from seven games. They will begin their UAE campaign by taking on the RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Edited by Samya Majumdar