IPL 2021: [Watch] Krunal Pandya talks about his preparation ahead of the remainder of the season

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya can be seen training hard in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle. In a clip from an episode of MI TV, Krunal Pandya can be seen talking about his preparations ahead of the remainder of the season.

"I don't think long-term in terms of where I want to go. With everything, with my preparation, with my goals, whatever it is. I just take one day at a time and focus on that particular day that what I want to get out from that particular session. My focus is always on how I can get better," said Krunal Pandya on MI TV.

Although Krunal Pandya seemed confident, he doesn't have much form behind him. He was last seen on India's tour of Sri Lanka, where he had tested positive for COVID-19. Even in the matches where he played, Pandya failed to make a mark with both bat and ball. Looking at the attitude with which he plays, Krunal will be eager to turn things around in the second half of the IPL.

Krunal Pandya has recently been under the scanner and would like to prove his critics wrong

Krunal Pandya has always suffered the brunt of the audience. He has recently been criticized for both his game and his attitude. Krunal has struggled for the last 3-4 seasons and his performances with the bat have been especially disappointing. His bowling performance has been average.

Back with 𝙈𝙄 team 💙 Trust the process 💪 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/uLl1z3QioL — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 2, 2021

Krunal's average has been below 23 with the bat in the last four seasons. In the last couple of seasons he has struggled in the bowling department as well. He had an average of 63.33 in 2020 and of 42.66 in the first half of IPL 2021. To top this up, Krunal Pandya's attitude receives heavy criticism from the viewers. He shows his anger on the field but fails to deliver for the team.

Krunal will be looking to answer all his critics and help MI win their sixth title and third in a row. MI, who are currently ranked fourth in the points table with four wins and three losses, will be looking to do well in the second half as well. They kick off their season with a match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Edited by Diptanil Roy