IPL 2021: [Watch] Lockie Ferguson snatches screamer at deep point to send CSK's Faf du Plessis packing

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis took a stunning catch to send Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan to the pavilion earlier, but himself fell victim to a screamer of a catch from Lockie Ferguson.

In the 12th over of CSK's innings, the former South Africa captain tried to cut a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna but only managed to slash it towards Ferguson at deep point.

Ferguson initially misjudged the flight of the ball as he overran it. But even with the sun in his eye, he managed to adjust and hold on to a good catch behind him to bring an end to Du Plessis' rapid knock.

Ferguson's screamer not enough as CSK edge KKR in a thriller

Faf du Plessis fell for 43 off 30, having hit seven boundaries along the way. CSK were 102/2 after 11.3 deliveries, chasing 172 when he was dismissed. However, the catch wasn't enough to stop CSK.

Du Plessis, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad (40 off 28) laid the platform for CSK's chase with a brilliant partnership. Moeen Ali (32 off 28) then kept the runs ticking, but CSK lost wickets in a cluster.

When Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni both fell in Varun Chakravarthy's last over, leaving CSK needing 26 off the final two overs, it looked like KKR had the match in their hands.

However, Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas as he smashed Prasidh Krishna for 22 runs in the penultimate over.

But there was still time for more drama. Sunil Narine had Sam Curran hole out at long-off in the first delivery of the final over.

Shardul Thakur then took three to tie the score, but some dot balls from Narine built the pressure up. Narine then trapped Jadeja LBW with one delivery to go, but Deepak Chahar was able to clear the infield to seal a crucial win for CSK.

