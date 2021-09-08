IPL 2021: [Watch] Mohammad Kaif does naagin dance after he promises to do it if India wins the Oval Test

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif recently worked as a Hindi commentator in the Test series between India and England. During that stint, Kaif normally stated that he would learn the Naagin dance and do it for all the fans if India manages to win the Oval Test.

India did win the match comprehensively, so Kaif stood by his words and performed Naagin dance. The Delhi franchise gave fans a glimpse of Kaif's naagin dance by sharing a video on its official Instagram handle. In it, fans can see Mohammad Kaif gracing the dance floor and performing a couple of moves.

Delhi Capitals shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

Apne vaade par khara utarna koi @MohammadKaif se seekhe #ENGvIND

You can watch the video below:

Mohammad Kaif arrived in Dubai yesterday to join the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of IPL 2021. He will quarantine for the next couple of days before reuniting with the rest of the DC contingent.

Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals skipper in UAE leg of IPL 2021

Rishabh Pant donned the role of skipper in the first half of the IPL 2021, as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was out of action at the time. Now that Iyer is back fit and available, there has been confusion over who will lead the Delhi Capitals in the UAE.

A source recently told Sportskeeda that the Delhi Capitals management had decided to continue with Pant as skipper for the second half of the season. The source said:

“While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

Also Read

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the IPL points table at the halfway stage. They will commence their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Diptanil Roy