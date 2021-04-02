Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates CSK coach Stephen Fleming's birthday

Chennai Super Kings have shared a short clip of MS Dhoni and other CSK players celebrating the birthday of their coach Stephen Fleming, who turned 48 on April 1.

The video was captioned: "Bonds beyond boundaries! Siripu Enipu and a lot of #Yellove to you Coach."

In the video, Stephen Fleming could be seen cutting his birthday cake as CSK captain MS Dhoni looked on.

CSK, who are one of the most successful teams in the IPL, endured a below-par campaign last year, as they finished seventh and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

However, the team management hasn't made wholesale changes to their roster ahead of the upcoming IPL. Stephen Fleming continues to be at the helm, while MS Dhoni will lead CSK once again.

In a recent setback to CSK, Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL, citing bubble fatigue.

CSK spent Rs 16.25 crore on spin bowling all-rounders

CSK seemed to have a clear plan at the IPL mini-auction this year. They decided to invest in spin bowling all-rounders who could contribute with quick runs down the order.

Advertisement

The Chennai outfit spent INR 9.25 crore on Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, making him the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL.

CSK also secured the services of England's Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore. The Englishman will add more depth to their lineup. With Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir as their other spin options, CSK prepared well for the spin-friendly tracks at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

However, with no team playing their league games in the IPL at home this year, it remains to be seen if CSK's ploy to invest in spin bowling all-rounders would pay them any dividends.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.