IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni goes big in CSK's training session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released a clip on social media showing MS Dhoni getting into the groove ahead of his side's first game in the IPL today. CSK will clash with last season's finalists Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in their opening encounter of the season.

In the video, MS Dhoni was seen playing some expansive shots, with the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman nailing most of them.

Here is the clip:

Following their disappointing outing last season, MS Dhoni and his team will be keen to make amends in the 14th edition of the IPL. The franchise made some interesting signings at its latest auction to boost its chances for the upcoming season.

Krishnappa Gowtham became CSK's most expensive signing at the 2021 auction as the Chennai outfit acquired the all-rounder for INR 9.25 crore, the highest bid ever for an uncapped player. Among the more established players, the Chennai franchise secured the services of English all-rounder Moeen Ali. The franchise recently signed Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood.

CSK are also boosted by the return of Suresh Raina, the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. The Indian batsman missed the last edition of the T20 tournament due to personal reasons.

MS Dhoni's dismal form with the bat last season

It is no surprise that CSK's worst ever campaign in the IPL coincided with one of MS Dhoni's worst seasons with the bat.

The Chennai skipper scored 200 runs in 14 games in 2020 at an average of 25, his lowest ever average for a particular season. Moreover, Dhoni failed to score a single half-century in the last edition, stopping his run of hitting at least one fifty in 12 consecutive seasons.

Apart from that, his inability to get going from the start became an issue for CSK. The 39-year-old played at a strike rate of 116.27 last season. Only in the 2017 edition of the IPL did Dhoni bat at a worse strike rate (116).

With CSK adding more firepower to their lower middle order, it remains to be seen whether Dhoni will throw away his conservative approach this season.

Their first match will be against the Delhi Capitals and CSK will have to bring their A game from the start. The Capitals reached the final last season and under the dynamic leadership of Rishabh Pant will look to go one better this time around.