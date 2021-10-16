IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni has a huge grin, WAGs box erupts in celebration, as CSK win 4th title

CSK players, family members and fans were ecstatic as MS Dhoni successfully led the Chennai Super Kings side to their fourth title win on Friday night.

CSK went on to register a comprehensive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the IPL 2021 final. This was courtesy of stellar performances by Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and other CSK players.

Soon after the final ball of the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni did not have any grand celebration but sported a huge grin and looked like a content man. All the players were excited with the result, and they appreciated each other for their performances throughout the season.

All the raw emotions of players and their families were to immortalize the memorable victory of CSK. CSK and IPL's official Instagram handles have shared videos to give fans a glimpse of it.

You can watch the reactions in the videos below:

Dhoni now has just one less trophy in his tally than that of Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians skipper has won five titles while leading the Mumbai franchise.

"I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts": CSK captain MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has put his weight behind the importance of doing the basics right and strongly making a comeback in a tournament like the IPL. Speaking at the post-match conference after the victory in the IPL 2021 final, MS Dhoni explained his views on the feeling of playing in the IPL finals. He said:

"Every final is special, if you look at stats, we may say we're the most consistent team to lose the final too. I feel it's important to come back strong, especially in the knockouts."

Speaking about the team meetings, Dhoni said:

" Frankly no chats, we don't talk a lot at [meetings]. It's more one-on-one, our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good."

MS Dhoni also confirmed that he is not yet done with the IPL. CSK fans will be hoping to see their beloved 'Thala' in action at the Chepauk during the next season of the IPL.

Edited by Aditya Singh

