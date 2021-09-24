IPL 2021: [Watch]- CSK captain MS Dhoni clean bowls Ravindra Jadeja in the nets

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni took it upon himself to provide batting practice to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their official Instagram account, Dhoni can be seen bowling to Jadeja in the nets.

The champion wicketkeeper-batsman eventually ended up dismissing Jadeja with his gentle off-spin and the Saurashtra all-rounder missed an attempted slog-sweep.

''7 vs 8 💪 Dhoni vs Jadeja Special face off from the Training! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 @mahi7781 @ravindra.jadeja @britishempireofficial''

The Super Kings kickstarted the UAE leg of their campaign with a 20-run victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians. They will look to continue with their winning run when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday evening.

Can CSK continue with their dominance over RCB on Friday?

Chennai has had a lid on the Royal Challengers over the past few seasons. The three-time champions were the first team to beat RCB in the ongoing season during the first phase of the competition earlier this year. The game was dominated by Jadeja, who pulled off one of the greatest all-round performances by a cricketer in a T20 game.

The southpaw smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 52 which included 37 runs in one over against Harshal Patel. He then backed it up with a stellar showing with the ball, knocking over Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villers to register figures of 3/13 in four overs.

If performances with bat and ball weren't enough, Jadeja backed it up with brilliance on the field as well. He pulled off a run-out of Daniel Christian. RCB eventually went down by 69 runs and have lost two of their last three games since then by big margins.

The Kohli-led unit was hammered by nine wickets in the last game by the Kolkata Knight Riders after they were shot out for 92. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business on Friday against the Super Kings.

