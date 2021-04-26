IPL 2021: [Watch] "Ab Hindi me nahi bol sakta hun" - MS Dhoni's stump-mic chatter leaves Jadeja and Raina in splits

Like his batting and wicketkeeping, MS Dhoni's fans have also dearly missed his witty stump-mic chatter. The legendary skipper was at it again on Sunday during Chennai Super Kings' clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around RCB's batting lineup, sending back their middle-order mainstays Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in consecutive overs. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was constantly chirping from behind the stumps, giving crucial insights to his spinner.

Harshal Patel replaced AB de Villiers in the middle in the 11th over of RCB's dig. As the all-rounder was trudging in from the dugout, MS Dhoni quipped to Jadeja "Ab Hindi me nahi bol sakta hun" [Now I can't talk to you in Hindi!].

The hilarious remark left Jadeja, slip-fielder Suresh Raina and on-air commentators in splits. Here's a video of the incident:

MS Dhoni's tips and tricks, combined with Ravindra Jadeja's masterful accuracy, helped CSK restrict RCB to just 122 runs, 69 short of the target. CSK dealt Virat Kohli's men their first defeat of IPL 2021 and reached the top of the points table.

"Jadeja can change the game on his own" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

After the match, MS Dhoni lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja. The superstar all-rounder's Man of the Match performance included a rollicking half-century, three wickets and a stunning run-out.

MS Dhoni stated that Jadeja has the ability to single-handedly change games and that's why CSK tries to give him 'extra' opportunities.

“He’s (Jadeja) somebody who can change the game on his own and we have seen that significant change with the bat and in the bowling as well. It’s good to give him that extra opportunity, the extra few balls where he can express himself. It’s also important that the individual grabs the chance when you take a decision like that and he’s done that so far,” said MS Dhoni.

CSK will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28.

Dhoni on Stump Mic : "Bowl him on stumps"



Next Ball : Maxwell Bowled



Dhoni to Jadeja : "I told you na 😁"@MSDhoni | @ChennaiIPL | #WhistlePodu — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) April 26, 2021