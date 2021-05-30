[Watch] Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard bats from behind the stumps during practice

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a video of their hard-hitting batsman, Kieron Pollard, from one of his net practice sessions during IPL 2021. The highlight of the clip came towards the end of the video, where Pollard dashed behind the stumps to play an aggressive stroke.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Sunday, MI shared a short video of Kieron Pollard having a hit in the nets. In the clip, the West Indies limited-overs captain was seen exhibiting his wide array of strokes. Pollard, though, surprised his teammates by going behind the stumps to hit a delivery and managed to time his shot pretty well.

Kieron Pollard scored 168 runs in seven matches for MI in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubbles of several teams. The Windies player played a stunning knock of 87 not out off 34 balls as MI chased down a target of 219 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 would be held in the UAE. The T20 league is set to be completed in a short window before the T20 World Cup.

Kieron Pollard will be pleased with the tournament getting shifted to the UAE. He contributed 268 runs at a strike rate of 191.42 during MI’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

On Saturday, MI also shared a video of their memorable IPL 2020 journey on their official Instagram handle. Along with the clip, they shared the caption:

“Familiar venue. Cherished memories. Same passion. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro.”

Kieron Pollard’s son recently turned two

On May 28, Kieron Pollard’s son Kylon turned two. The West Indies all-rounder took to Instagram to share cute pictures of his son and his family.

The veteran player's IPL franchise also took to their Instagram account to wish junior Pollard on his birthday. MI posted an image of Kylon with the Mumbai Indians’ hat and another one, where the little one was seen walking with his father.

Kieron Pollard will next be seen in action when West Indies take on South Africa in five T20Is in Grenada from June 26 to July 3. The Windies will then face Australia in five T20Is in Gros Islet and three one-dayers in Barbados. After that series, Pakistan will also play five T20Is against the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies.

