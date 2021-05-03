IPL 2021: WATCH: Mumbai Indians gear up in style ahead of CSK encounter

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the biggest juggernauts in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Matches between these sides always excite fans and are popularly referred to as the El Classico of the IPL.

Their head-to-head record was even until the end of the IPL 2014, with both sides having won nine games each in 18 matches. However, the Mumbai franchise managed to dominate the Men in Yellow across a couple of seasons to take a massive 18-12 lead.

In IPL 2015, the Mumbai Indians managed to win three out of four games against CSK. In 2019, Rohit Sharma and his men romped past MS Dhoni's CSK team on all four occasions. In 2018 and 2020, the two sides won one game each when they played each other.

Moreover, the Mumbai Indians have tended to edge the Super Kings in the title race with five triumphs. Hence, there is a lot at stake for both teams upon this meeting - with Mumbai looking to continue the domination while Chennai eyes vengeance.

In their quest to win another match against Chennai, the Mumbai Indians have been working hard in the nets. Ahead of the high-octane clash, MI shared a short video of their players sweating it out.

Mumbai Indians bounce back with a win against Rajasthan Royals

The Mumbai Indians haven't had a great time in the Chennai leg of the IPL 2021 so far. The team has only managed to win two matches in five games and lost their last two games at this venue.

Hence, there were some doubts as they reached Delhi for the second leg. However, they quashed all those suspicions with a brilliant win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Quinton de Kock inspired the team to a seven-wicket victory in the match, and MI will look to carry the momentum forward. However, the Chennai Super Kings have been in great form this season and will be eyeing a sixth consecutive win.