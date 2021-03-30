IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah working out in quarantine

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is working hard on his fitness, even as he serves his mandatory quarantine period ahead of IPL 2021.

27-year-old Jasprit Bumrah will return to competitive cricket with IPL 2021, having taken a short break from the game for his wedding.

On Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of his workout session. In the clip, he is seen lifting weights and doing some hand-strengthening exercises.

Along with the video, the Mumbai Indians cricketer posted the caption:

“Quarantining and getting those reps in.”

Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presented Sanjana Ganesan earlier this month. He had requested BCCI not to include him for the fourth Test against England owing to “personal reasons”.

Subsequently, the Indian pacer did not feature in the limited-overs matches against England. The hosts, though, managed to win both series’ despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

After his wedding to Sanjana in Goa, Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to confirm the news. He wrote:

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you - Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Advertisement

Sanjana recently returned to work and was seen anchoring during the ODI series between India and England.

On Monday, the Mumbai Indians shared videos of their captain Rohit Sharma and key players Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya joining the franchise. All the cricketers were part of the ODI series against England, which ended on Sunday with a thrilling decider.

Jasprit Bumrah had an excellent IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah, who came to prominence through the IPL, enjoyed an excellent 2020 season with Mumbai Indians. He played 15 matches and claimed 27 wickets at a strike rate of 13.3 and a brilliant economy of 6.73.

Mumbai Indians went on to win the trophy for the second successive year, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. It was their fifth title overall, all of which have come under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of Mumbai Indians’ star performers with the ball over the years. In 92 IPL games, he has 109 scalps to his name at a strike rate of 19.19 and an economy of 7.41.