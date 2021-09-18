IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians players welcome their skipper Rohit Sharma with hugs and fist bumps after his quarantine

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently completed his quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi. He joined the rest of the MI squad to prepare for the second half of the IPL. Rohit received a warm reception from his teammates on this occasion as they welcomed him with hugs, fist bumps, and some friendly exchanges.

The Mumbai franchise captured the moment on camera and later shared it on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the team's activities in Abu Dhabi. In the video, fans can see Rohit catching up with the MI contingent before having his first net session.

Mumbai Indians shared the following post and captioned it:

Lots of 🤗, 👋 & 🤜🤛 from skipper Ro to our squad 💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #KhelTakaTak @rohitsharma45 @mxtakatak MI TV

You can watch the video below:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah have begun training in the nets. They will look to get back into T20 mode quickly as they recently returned from a Test series in England.

There are no apparent weaknesses in Mumbai Indians' squad: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian player Deep Dasgupta opined that there were no visible weaknesses in the Mumbai Indians squad. Deep Dasgupta feels that Jasprit Bumrah's workload might be the only concern for the team as he has played four back consecutive Test matches in the recent past.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta previewed the Mumbai Indians team and said:

"There are no apparent weaknesses in their squad. They are generally slow starters, but did not start that slow this time around. They have not lost too many players. One thing that might pose to be a bit of a concern is Jasprit Bumrah, he's coming off playing four back-to-back Test matches. His workload management, given that the World Cup is coming up will be important."

Mumbai Indians will square off against Chennai Super Kings to kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Sunday. Mumbai is currently in fourth position in the points table, while CSK sits comfortably in second position.

