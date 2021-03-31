IPL 2021: [Watch] Priyam Garg’s pillow-catching practice in his hotel room

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Priyam Garg is sharpening his catching skills with the use of a pillow in his hotel room.

Priyam Garg is among the players undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine before stepping onto the field for practice. As per BCCI protocols, all players, except those who were part of the bio-bubble during the India-England series, will have to take part in the seven-day quarantine.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday took to their official social media accounts to share a video of Priyam Garg’s pillow-catching session. The video, which was accompanied by some peppy music, has been captioned:

20-year-old Priyam Garg scored 133 runs in 14 games in the 2020 edition of the IPL. He smashed a scintillating 51 not out off 26 balls in a match against the Chennai Super Kings. It was his first taste of stardom in the IPL, as he was named man of the match for his efforts.

Batting first, SRH were in trouble in the match. They collapsed to 69 for 4 before Priyam Garg, and Abhishek Sharma (31) led the revival. The former smashed six fours and one six during his knock.

Priyam Garg led the Indian team to the final of the 2020 U-19 World Cup, in which the defending champions were stunned by Bangladesh. Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the youngster for INR 1.9 crore at the IPL 2020 auction.

Priyam Garg has an impressive first-class record

Though these are still early days in his cricketing career, Priyam Garg has made a wonderful start to his domestic career. In 12 first-class matches, he has scored 867 at an excellent average of 66.69 with two hundreds and five fifties.

Priyam Garg hammered a hundred on first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Goa in November 2018. A month later, he notched up 206 against Tripura, as UP won the contest by an innings and 384 runs.

The young batsman also scored 115 off 99 balls in UP’s 70-run win over Railways in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Apart from 27 List A games - in which Priyam Garg has scored 993 runs at an average of 43.17 - he also has the experience of playing 30 T20 games. The right-hander has 417 runs to his name in the T20 format at a strike rate of 119.14.

SRH will kick-off their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on KKR in Chennai on April 11.