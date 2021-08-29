IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings get grand welcome as they arrive in Dubai

Players of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE from September 19.

Punjab Kings had a torrid time during the India leg of IPL 2021. They lost five of their eight matches and are placed sixth in the points table. The franchise will thus be seeking a massive change in fortunes in the second half.

On Sunday, Punjab Kings’ Instagram handle shared a video and confirmed that their players had reached Dubai to take part in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The members were welcomed with beats of drums, and one player was even seen performing the ‘bhangra’. Punjab Kings shared the clip with the caption:

"A grand welcome for the Kings in Dubai. #IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings."

The players will have to undergo a six-day mandatory hotel quarantine before they begin training for IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is in England as part of India’s squad for the Test series. He will join the franchise following the conclusion of the England series.

Punjab Kings signed Adil Rashid as replacement for Jhye Richardson

Superchargers bowler Adil Rashid in action during The Hundred.. Pic: Getty Images

Earlier, Punjab Kings roped in England leg-spinner Adil Rashid as a replacement for Australian pacer Jhye Richardson for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Rashid had a base price of INR 1.5 crore but went unsold at the IPL 2021 auction held earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old has an impressive record in T20Is. He has claimed 65 wickets in 62 matches at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 19.40. Rashid’s stint with the Punjab Kings will mark his maiden appearance in the famed T20 event.

Before Rashid, Punjab Kings had announced Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis as a replacement for Riley Meredith.

Ellis made history when he claimed a hat-trick on his T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier in the month. Ellis has also been named among the reserve players in Australia's T20I World Cup squad.

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first match of the UAE leg on September 21 in Dubai.

The KL Rahul-led franchise failed to reach the playoffs last season. They finished sixth with six wins and eight losses.

