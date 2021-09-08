IPL 2021: [Watch] Rahul Chahar reacts after getting selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians leg spinner Rahul Chahar has earned a spot in the 15-man India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which was announced by the BCCI today (September 8).

Rahul Chahar is currently in Abu Dhabi training in the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

After receiving news of his inclusion, the leg-spinner was visibly exhilarated. He was also congratulated by his Mumbai Indians teammates who were near him at the time.

Mumbai Indians captured those raw emotions on camera and later shared a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, fans get a glimpse of the likes of Jayant Yadav and Piyush Chawla congratulating Rahul Chahar for earning a place in the Indian side for the mega tournament.

The Mumbai franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦! That moment when you read your name in the World Cup squad! 🇮🇳🤩 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #T20WorldCup #KhelTakaTak @rdchahar1 @mxtakatak MI TV"

You can watch the video below:

Rahul Chahar will now turn up for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming second phase of the IPL in the coming weeks. He will look to put up a good performance in the tournament and build his rhythm going into the World Cup.

Mumbai Indians' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

