IPL 2021: [Watch] RR's Riyan Parag surprises young fan, plays cricket with him

Rajasthan Royals rising star Riyan Parag paid a surprise visit to a superfan of the Jaipur-based IPL franchise. In the latest Instagram reel shared by the team, Parag can be seen taking a ride to the fan's home.

After taking the elevator to reach the flat, Riyan Parag rings the door bell. The Rajasthan Royals superfan is obviously blown away to see the team's star all-rounder at his door!

After a brief interaction, Parag plays cricket with the young lad and also cuts a cake. He leaves after clicking a picture with the fan and his family members.

Rajasthan Royals shared a brief video clip of the meeting with the 'Jabra Fan' song playing in the background. The reel was captioned:

"Jabra Super Royal. Jabra moment."

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 30,000 views within an hour. Close to 5,000 fans have 'liked' the reel while the post has received 43 comments so far.

Riyan Parag will be keen to win matches for the Rajasthan Royals in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Riyan Parag has scored 78 runs in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League so far (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Riyan Parag impressed fans with his performances in the 2019 edition of the IPL. However, he has not been able to perform consistently as an all-rounder since then.

In IPL 2020, Parag scored just 86 runs in 12 matches for the Royals and was unable to take a single wicket. Meanwhile, in the first phase of IPL 2021, the rising star scored 78 runs in seven matches and picked up one wicket.

Parag will have to bring his 'A' game to the table in the second phase of IPL 2021 to ensure that the Rajasthan Royals qualify for the playoffs.

