IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin gets into T20 mode with an aggressive shot in practice session

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently played superb knocks for Team India in Test cricket. However, with IPL 2021 approaching, Ashwin has hinted at switching his gears as he works on his aggressive shots in the practice session.

In a brief clip uploaded by the Delhi Capitals on social media, Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen dancing down the track and playing an attacking shot. The person recording the video seemingly had no clue of Ashwin's intentions and was left stunned by the shot.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played majorly as a bowler in his 11-year long IPL career. The Tamil Nadu-based player, who has multiple Test centuries to his name, is yet to record a half-century in the prestigious T20 league. His highest score is 45, while his overall aggregate is 412 runs in 154 matches.

The Delhi Capitals did not use him in the batting department much during the previous season. Ravichandran Ashwin got an opportunity to bat only six times last year, where he scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 108.82.

Delhi Capitals could promote Ravichandran Ashwin up the batting order for the initial IPL 2021 games

Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Unfortunately, Axar Patel has tested positive for Coronavirus and is set to miss a few matches for the Delhi Capitals at the start of IPL 2021. As a result, the Delhi Capitals could use Ravichandran Ashwin as their primary Indian spin-bowling all-rounder in the initial games.

The practice session video suggests Ravichandran Ashwin has been working hard on his batting skills. It will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals star performs as an all-rounder in the 2021 edition of the IPL.

DC will open their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.