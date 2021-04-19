IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja castles Jos Buttler with a peach

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an absolute jaffa to get the prized scalp of Jos Buttler. The left-arm spinner's stunning delivery beat the Rajasthan Royals opener all ends up, castling his stumps.

IPL's official website uploaded the clip of Ravindra Jadeja’s outstanding ball. You can check it out here.

Jos Buttler looked in great touch from ball one and was batting on 49 off 34 balls when Ravindra Jadeja came onto bowl the 12th over. The spinner sent Jos Buttler packing on the first ball of the over, with the England star left searching for answers.

In a classic left-arm spinner’s dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja darted a delivery on a good in-line length with middle and off. The ball pitched perfectly and turned away from Jos Buttler, as the batsman tried to negotiate the delivery off the back foot. But Ravindra Jadeja’s wonder-ball squared Jos Buttler all ends up, beating his outside edge before crashing onto the stumps.

Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal came at the perfect time for CSK and it triggered a batting collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Shivam Dube next

Ravindra Jadeja made a good over even better a few balls later, as he sent Shivam Dube packing as well. The CSK spinner darted one towards Dube, with the batsman trying to flick the delivery towards the leg-sid

He missed the ball completely, as it rapped him on the pads. Although he reviewed the decision, the umpire’s call meant Ravindra Jadeja got his second wicket of the night. Ravindra Jadeja started and ended his third over with a wicket, conceding only three runs in the process.

The 32-year-old was mightily impressive against the Rajasthan Royals, ending with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. His effort was even more impressive considering spinners had picked just four wickets at the Wankhede in IPL 2021 before this game.

That is the first time in 123 balls from SLA bowlers that Buttler has been dismissed. Gorgeous bowling from Jadeja - CSK needed something special, and he's provided it. #CSKvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 19, 2021