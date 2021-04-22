IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja imitates Eoin Morgan in CSK dressing room

Ravindra Jadeja is famous for his antics and jovial attitude. The all-rounder displayed the same in the Chennai Super Kings' dressing room by imitating Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan's batting stance.

In a clip uploaded by Suresh Raina for his Instagram story, Ravindra Jadeja can be seen tapping the bat hard between his feet, in almost identical fashion to Eoin Morgan. Jadeja's high bat-lift, awkward crouch and nod were also similar to the Englishman's, and it left Raina and others in the CSK dressing room chuckling.

The dressing room fun came following CSK's brilliant triumph over KKR on Wednesday. Batting first, CSK posted 220-3 before holding their nerves against some rampant knocks by the likes of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins to win the contest by 18 runs.

It was CSK's third consecutive victory, with MS Dhoni's team now sitting atop the IPL 2021 standings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Eoin Morgan's performance in IPL 2021 so far

Ravindra Jadeja (PC: Twitter)

As is the story every season, Ravindra Jadeja has been instrumental in CSK's early success in IPL 2021. The all-rounder set the ball rolling for his team against the Punjab Kings by taking a splendid catch and affecting an even better run-out in the powerplay overs.

Jadeja also picked up the game-changing wicket of Jos Buttler with a superb delivery in CSK's next match against the Rajasthan Royals. He then dismissed Shivam Dube and took three catches.

Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, has looked a pale shadow of himself in IPL 2021. While the 34-year-old has contributed just 45 runs with the bat, his captaincy has also come under the scanner.

Morgan's poor form has reflected upon KKR's performances this season. The Kolkata-based franchise have lost three on the trot and presently find themselves sixth in the standings.