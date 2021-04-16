IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja’s bullseye throw sends KL Rahul packing

Ravindra Jadeja has made a habit of conjuring moments of brilliance on the field, and the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was at it again on Friday. Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning direct hit brought about the end of KL Rahul.

You don't run a risky single to Sir Jadeja, You just don't. pic.twitter.com/dI8XZ80ync — Abhi (@AbhiDusted) April 16, 2021

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul decided to steal a quick single after the former failed to get Deepak Chahar's delivery away. Despite their initial hesitation, the pair set off for a run with KL Rahul running towards the danger end.

But Ravindra Jadeja made sure the attempted run proved to be fatal for the in-form KL Rahul. The 32-year-old charged towards the ball, picked it up cleanly and threw in a rocket from close range.

Ravindra Jadeja hit the stumps despite having just one to aim at, before setting off on his trademark celebration.

The third umpire had an easy decision to make, with replays showing KL Rahul was short of his crease. Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning effort meant the dangerous KL Rahul returned to the pavilion after scoring just five runs off seven balls.

Rocket🚀 Arm @imjadeja hits🎯and KL Rahul is run out.

This is the 22nd time that Jadeja has effected a run-out, the most by any player in #VIVOIPLhttps://t.co/P8VzT4XXbb #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/gBUmqoVbw9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja takes a diving catch to dismiss Chris Gayle

If the astonishing run-out wasn’t enough, Ravindra Jadeja was at it again just a few balls later. The all-rounder pulled off a stunning diving catch, dismissing Chris Gayle in the fifth over of the PBKS vs CSK clash.

The 'Universe Boss' failed to pick Deepak Chahar’s knuckle ball, and could only slice it towards the off-side. The ball flew to the right of Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding at backward point. But the CSK star showed great athleticism, diving in to pull off a stunning catch.

The wicket meant Chris Gayle had to depart for just 10, as CSK continued their impressive start to the game.

#CSKvPBKS #MSDhoni



Sir Jadeja has mastered the art of fielding. His squad can always rely on him for catching a ball. He has also shown off his fielding skills in the field too. Undoubtedly, he is one of the finest fielder



First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder. pic.twitter.com/mRpL3OhJFI — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) April 16, 2021