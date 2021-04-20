IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja’s special celebration after taking 4 catches goes viral 

Ravindra Jadeja thoroughly enjoyed his time out on the field on Monday, playing a crucial role as Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs. The CSK all-rounder showed off his new celebration after ending the match with four catches.

IPL uploaded the video of Ravindra Jadeja’s special celebration on Twitter, with the all-rounder equaling the record for most catches taken in an IPL innings.

Ravindra Jadeja pulled out the celebration after taking his fourth and final catch of the match, which helped dismiss Jaydev Unadkat. He was fielding at deep backward point when Unadkat hit one towards him.

He judged the catch to perfection, timing his jump brilliantly to complete the catch. While Ravindra Jadeja's catch in itself was a treat to watch, it was his celebration which caught the eye of many.

Ravindra Jadeja celebration and showing four fingers for four catches had same energy as this. #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/3fBoY5nYl2 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 19, 2021

Gesturing four to indicate the number of catches taken by him on the night, Ravindra Jadeja was seen in a jovial mood as he celebrated the achievement. Pumping his chest out, the CSK star was then seen debuting a hilarious phone-call celebration as he looked towards the dugout. Many fans were amazed by Ravindra Jadeja’s unique celebration, with some comparing it to John Cena’s famous ‘You Can’t See Me’ theatrics.

Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding brilliance against Rajasthan Royals

All the catches seemed to find Ravindra Jadeja on Monday night, and the 32-year-old stayed true to his reputation of being one of the best fielders in the world. He began the night with a perfectly judged running catch in the deep, which gave Sam Curran his first wicket of the game.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja then kept his cool at square leg and caught well off Moeen Ali’s bowling, as the bowler got the wickets of Riyan Parag and Chris Morris. You can check out the full collection of his catches here.

With his four catches, Ravindra Jadeja equalled the record for most catches taken in an IPL innings. Many others, like Faf du Plessis, Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner etc. have also managed to take four catches in an innings in the past.