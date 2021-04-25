IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja scores 36 runs in the final over against RCB

Some unprecedented scenes were witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as Ravindra Jadeja smashed 36 runs off an over against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder was on fire with the bat in the final over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel. After CSK opted to bat first in this game, they lost their way through the middle overs and could only get to 154/4 at the end of the 19th over of the innings.

Just as they were looking for a big finish, Ravindra Jadeja brought out his best. He was 26 off 21 balls before starting this over and began with a couple of sixes off the first two balls.

The third ball, which was a no-ball for height, also disappeared into the stands, followed by another six off the free-hit. Jadeja only managed to get two runs off the fourth ball of the over after Mohammad Siraj dropped him at the covers.

The fifth ball, a full toss, was comfortably dispatched over the ropes while the southpaw flicked the final ball of the over for a four towards square leg.

His knock propelled the Chennai Super Kings to a massive total of 191/4, with Ravindra Jadeja finishing on 62 off 28 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja equals Chris Gayle's record

Before today, only one batter had managed to score 36 runs in an over in the IPL. In IPL 2011, Chris Gayle accrued 36 runs in a seven-ball over against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Now, after nearly 10 years, Ravindra Jadeja has become the second batter to achieve this feat.

In both of these instances, 37 runs were scored in the over - the highest ever in the league. In the final over of an innings, no team has ever scored 37 runs.

Suresh Raina accrued 32 runs in an over against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2014. Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Tewatia and Shaun Marsh are the cricketers who have managed to score 30 runs in an over.