IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB stars Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson get ready for WrestleMania in a unique way

RCB's star players Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson featured in a viral video on Instagram, where the duo could be seen replicating The Undertaker's entrance.

WWE WrestleMania 37 will begin just a few hours after the first game of IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will not be in action on April 10 and 11, the dates on which WrestleMania is set to take place.

It seems Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson will watch WrestleMania live after their IPL 2021 opener against the Mumbai Indians, as the two RCB stars are already in the mood for the WWE blockbuster event.

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a reel on Instagram, recreating The Undertaker's entrance.

"The challengers are ready for WrestleMania," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the clip.

While Kyle Jamieson and Yuzvendra Chahal performed their roles to perfection, Mohammed Siraj, standing in the corner, caught everyone's attention. Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, could not control her laughter after seeing Siraj's actions in the clip. Even Sachin Baby could not understand what exactly Siraj was doing in the video.

Punjab Kings batsman Mandeep Singh felt Mohammed Siraj was mimicking famous pro wrestling manager Paul Heyman in the clip. At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders' Gurkeerat Singh Mann dropped a few laughing emojis in the comments box.

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, receiving over 800,000 likes inside 24 hours. More than 5,000 Instagram users have left a comment under Yuzvendra Chahal's latest video.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson will be in action tomorrow

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match against the Mumbai Indians. The crafty bowler will try to make the most out of the spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson could make his IPL debut tomorrow. It will be intriguing to see how the Kiwi all-rounder performs in his first season. The match between RCB and MI will begin at 19:30 Local Time in Chennai.