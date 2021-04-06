IPL 2021: [Watch] Riyan Parag gives Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone a tour of Rajasthan Royals' team hotel

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared a video of Riyan Parag giving a tour of the team hotel to Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. The two Englishmen have completed their quarantine and are now ready to train with the rest of the RR squad.

In the video, Riyan Parag gives a tour of the leisure area, gym and swimming pool to Stokes and Livingstone. The Indian batsman can also be seen explaining what new elements have been added to the Rajasthan Royals' jersey this season.

While Riyan Parag and Ben Stokes were retained by the franchise, RR paid ₹75 lakh to snap up Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2021 Auction.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently camped in Mumbai as they will play their first five IPL 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. RR will kickstart their season against the Punjab Kings on April 12.

Rajasthan Royals spent heavily at IPL 2021 Auction

Chris Morris will ply his trade for Rajasthan Royals this season.

With the Rajasthan-based franchise finishing rock-bottom last season, RR were expected to be one of the most active teams at the IPL 2021 Auction.

RR spent a whopping ₹16.25 crore to sign all-rounder Chris Morris, making the South African the most expensive player in IPL history. They also shelled out ₹4.4 crore for Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube. Bangladesh wicket-keeper-batsman Mustafizur Rahman, bought for ₹1 crore, is another handy addition to RR's roster.

The Royals parted ways with Steve Smith, who led the team last season, with Sanju Samson set to captain the franchise in IPL 2021. RR have also added Kumar Sangakkara to their backroom staff, appointing him as the Director of Cricket.

With several changes made all around, it remains to be seen how the Rajasthan Royals will fare in the upcoming edition of the IPL.