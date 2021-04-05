IPL 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma does a jig during Mumbai Indians’ fun photoshoot

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma displayed some impressive dance moves during the franchise’s recent photoshoot session.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in the IPL, and will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener on April 9 in Chennai.

On Monday, MI posted a video from a photoshoot session on their official Instagram handle. In the short clip, Rohit Sharma is seen breaking into, what seems like, an impromptu jig. The video also features all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians shared the video with Curtis Waters’ foot-tapping track Stunnin’ and captioned it:

“Ain't our boys just Stunnin’?”

Rohit Sharma, Yadav and Pandya are the cornerstones of Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up and will be key to their fortunes once again. Yadav recently made an impactful T20I debut for India in the home series against England.

Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL a record five times, including the last two in succession in the previous editions. The MI skipper top-scored for the franchise with 68 as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final by five wickets.

Rohit Sharma has hilarious Insta exchange with David Warner

Known for his sense of humor, Rohit Sharma had a light-hearted exchange with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Instagram recently.

Warner, who is undergoing mandatory quarantine as per BCCI protocols for IPL 2021, asked fans for tips to beat time in the hotel. In a video message on Instagram, he was heard saying:

"Hey everyone. Well, I have just woken up after massive, massive sleep. Arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got 6 or 7 days to get through quarantine," David Warner said in his Instagram video. "I need some ideas. Please comment below. Give me some ideas. Whether it's funny stuff... silly stuff. Whatever it is. Please comment below. Netflix shows. I need something. Please, thank you!"

Rohit Sharma responded:

"Must be missing Tik Tok."

Warner replied to the MI captain in an equally witty manner. He said:

"I might have to do a duet dance with you on Reels."

Warner and Rohit Sharma are two of the most accomplished batsmen in the history of the IPL. The Aussie has 5254 runs to his name from 142 matches. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has amassed 5230 runs in exactly 200 games.