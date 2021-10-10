IPL 2021: [Watch]- Sakshi Dhoni gets emotional as MSD finishes things off in style against DC

Sakshi Dhoni was seen getting emotional as Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the clock to finish things off in style against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their ninth IPL final on Sunday (October 10).

Dhoni made a huge call by promoting himself ahead of Ravindra Jadeja when opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on the first ball of the penultimate over.

CSK still needed 24 runs off the last 11 deliveries and with Dhoni past his prime as a batter, one thought an in-form Jadeja would stroll out to bat ahead of the legendary finisher.

The immense self-belief has been a hallmark of MS Dhoni over the years and it was on full display during Qualifier 1 as the three-time IPL-winning skipper decided to take matters into his own hands.

He missed the first ball he faced from Avesh Khan but connected with an attempted pull shot on the second slower ball bouncer to smash a much-needed six.

Watch Sakshi Dhoni's reaction here:

Tom Curran set the cats among the pigeons when he dismissed Moeen Ali on the first delivery of the final over.

However, Dhoni was in the mood to turn back the clock to the good old days as he punched a slower delivery from Curran through the covers to reduce the equation to nine off four.

Dhoni finishes things off in style in Dubai

He was lucky on the next delivery as he swung hard but ended up getting a thick inside edge and the move proceeded to run towards the fine-leg boundary.

With just four needed off the last three balls, Curran went for another slower ball bouncer and Dhoni rocked back to pull him behind the square to finish things off in style.

And, while he was calm as usual, his wife Sakshi couldn't hold back her emotions as she engulfed their daughter in her arms.

Coming back to the run-chase, it was a brilliant 110-run-stand between Rututaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls) and Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) that set things up for CSK.

However, a flurry of wickets post the dismissal of Uthappa caused a bit of a stutter, but Gaikwad's calm-and-collected approach until the penultimate over brought Chennai to the brink before MSD provided the finishing touch.

