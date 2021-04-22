IPL 2021: [Watch] Shreyas Gopal imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s unique action during RR training 

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal imitated Jasprit Bumrah’s unique bowling action to perfection, before emulating off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh as well in training.

RR uploaded a video of Shreyas Gopal's antics on social media, calling him a "mimicry artist" for his perfect imitation of the actions.

Several bowlers have tried to imitate Jasprit Bumrah’s unorthodox action in the past, with Shreyas Gopal being the latest to do so. The leg-spinner showed off his variation of Jasprit Bumrah's action, beginning with a short run-up before delivering the ball just like the Mumbai Indians speedster.

The 27-year-old also copied the actions of Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin later. As for his imitation of Bumrah, Gopal had this to say during the end of the video.

"I've shown it to Bumrah himself and he's said I imitate him better than he does himself," Shreyas Gopal said.

Shreyas Gopal may feature against RCB

Shreyas Gopal has found himself out of the Rajasthan Royals' playing XI since the first game of the season. The leg-spinner conceded 40 runs in his three overs against the Punjab Kings, with RR dropping him after his poor showing in the season opener.

However, Gopal may feature against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday as the RR desperately seek their second win in IPL 2021.

The leg-spinner has a solid record against RCB stars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, dismissing the duo a combined seven times in T20 cricket.