IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH come up with their own version of 'Vaathi Coming'

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have joined the bandwagon and come up with their own version of the Tamil chartbuster 'Vaathi Coming'.

Several SRH players, including David Warner, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, were featured in a short video on the team's official Instagram page. Most of the shots were from the team's practice session, which was attended by multiple players who completed their quarantine period recently.

With just a couple of days left before their first game of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the SRH players have been putting in the hard yards. In the last season, the team won 7 games and lost the other 7. They made it into the top-four by a very slight margin, courtesy of a better NRR.

SRH are one of the strong contenders to win IPL 2021

Since 2016, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the playoffs in every IPL season. They won the title in 2016 and finished as the runners-up in 2018.

SRH looked to be one of the strong contenders to lift the title last year but crumbled during a steep chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2nd Qualifier.

The middle-order is an issue that has bothered SRH for a long time now. In the recent IPL auction, they attempted to address the problem by roping in the experienced Kedar Jadhav. SRH now has a squad that appears balanced on paper and the team are expected to contend for this year's title.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return will be one of the biggest positives for SRH. Last year, the ace pacer missed multiple games for the franchise after pulling his hamstring midway through the tournament.

SRH also signed England's Jason Roy as a replacement for Australia's Mitchell Marsh. Roy's signing gives them plenty of options to choose from, with Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow already in the squad.

Playing five of their league games in Chennai this year, SRH could use the services of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. The all-rounder has been largely restricted to the bench in the last few seasons due to the intense competition for spots among SRH's overseas players.