IPL 2021: [Watch] Stephen Fleming happy with CSK's preparation ahead of game with DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming seemed satisfied with his team's preparation going into the opening encounter of the season against the Delhi Capitals.

Fleming also spoke about how the team's new recruits have gelled in well with the rest of the squad.

CSK will face last season's finalists, the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in a mouth-watering encounter today. Ahead of the game, CSK posted a preview of their side's opening match on Twitter.

In the clip, Stephen Fleming was quoted as saying:

"Preparation has been really good. We have been at it one way or the other over a month, and in Mumbai, it's been particularly pretty good. We have had some very good facilities. Preparation has gone as well as we could have hoped."

The former New Zealand skipper talked about the new signings and said:

"It's an important part of the season the first couple of weeks. The players get to know each other and settle into a new environment and different roles. So we have worked hard on that, and the players we have picked are a mix of experience and some good youth. So we are really happy with the way they have fit in."

CSK spent INR 16.25 crore on two spin bowling all-rounders at a mini-auction earlier this year.

The Chennai outfit brought Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player in the tournament's history.

CSK then splurged on English all-rounder Moeen Ali, securing his services for INR 7 crore.

Based on last season's form, many might expect the Delhi Capitals to go in as the favorites for this tie. However, the Delhi franchise is missing three key players in Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Shreyas Iyer is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury, while Rabada and Nortje are still in quarantine.

Ricky Ponting unsure about who will open for CSK

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting praised CSK for the flexibility they have in the squad. The former Australian captain is still scratching his head over who will open for CSK in the season's opening encounter.

"We have been looking at their squad (CSK) and analysing their squad over the last week, and they have got a good squad of players together. They have got lots of flexibility. Even now, when we have talked about it for a week, and we are still not sure who's gonna open the batting for them. So they have got lots of options." Ponting said in a clip released by DC.

Last season, the Delhi Capitals managed to do a double over CSK as they won both their encounters against the three-time title-winners. However, the Chennai outfit still have a superior head-to-head record, leading by 15-8.