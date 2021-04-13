IPL 2021: [Watch] Steve Smith and his DC teammates dance to a popular Tamil song

Delhi Capitals batsman Steve Smith was recently seen shaking a leg on a popular Tamil song, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Chris Woakes also joining in on the act.

Apart from playing non-stop cricket for two months, players involved in the IPL have to fulfill several commercial commitments. Steve Smith was caught in the act dancing to the Tamil song - "Vaathi Coming" - in one such commercial activity.

Steve Smith dancing. So good 😂 pic.twitter.com/L4VNHArUcl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) April 13, 2021

The Capitals have had a strong start to their IPL 2021 campaign, despite missing the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Shreyas Iyer in their first game. They romped to victory against the Chennai Super Kings, chasing 189 with ease, thanks to a blistering 138-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Steve Smith was overlooked for the first encounter as DC went in with Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran as their four overseas players.

"I'm not really sure how we got him so cheap" - Ricky Ponting on Steve Smith

DC head coach Ricky Ponting.

Following the Rajasthan Royals' bottom-place finish last season, they relieved Steve Smith of his captaincy duties and also released him ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. Delhi Capitals bought the Australian for just ₹2.2 crore, and DC head coach Ricky Ponting was left surprised as not many teams went after his compatriot.

"I'm not really sure how we got him so cheap. It was quite clear that a lot of other teams had more money than us going into the auction. A lot of other teams released more players, so they got a lot of their salary cap back. So going into the auction, we hadn't really spoken a lot about Smithy. His name did come up in some of the strategy stuff, but … we just thought 'we're getting outbid', simple as that. So we hadn't put that much time into it," Ponting said in an interaction with cricket.com.au.

Ricky Ponting also made it clear that Steve Smith will bat in the top three for DC if he plays. However, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will be tough to dislodge as openers following their brilliant start to IPL 2021.

DC will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 15.