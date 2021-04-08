IPL 2021: [Watch] Sunrisers Hyderabad share highlights of Manish Pandey's XI vs Jonny Bairstow's XI practise game

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up and training hard for the upcoming season of the IPL. SRH recently played a practice match between Manish Pandey's XI and Jonny Bairstow's XI.

Manish Pandey's XI emerged victorious, beating Jonny Bairstow's XI by 31 runs. SRH posted the highlights of the game on their Twitter account.

Intensity, a lot of intensity was at display in our first practice match yesterday 🔥#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/dx5nmZJCVM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 8, 2021

Before the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad batting coach VVS Laxman said he was satisfied with his players' performance in the training session even though they were coming out of a seven-day quarantine period. Laxman was quoted as saying:

"Even after seven-day quarantine, in the first net session, all the batsmen looked in a good rhythm, so did the bowlers. After that, they continued to practice, and from the first session itself, you could see that all of them are eagerly waiting for the first match."

All-rounder Vijay Shankar starred with the bat for Manish Pandey's XI, smashing an unbeaten 95 off 50 balls as they set a target of 170 runs. In reply, Jonny Bairstow's XI could only manage 138 in their 20 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred with the ball in the practice game, returning with figures of 4-17 while turning out for Manish's team.

Our first practice match in numbers 🔢📈



PS: The team wearing orange jersey won the match 😛#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4JQmeakfvY — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 7, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs after finishing third in the league phase. After seeing out Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, they came up short against the Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier and were knocked out of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's new recruits

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016.

SRH have emerged as a consistent side over the past five years as they have not missed out on a playoff spot since 2016. However, they have failed to go the distance, with their only IPL title coming in 2016.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the core of their squad ahead of IPL 2021 and spent the least amount of money (₹3.8 crore) at the mini-auction, which took place earlier this year.

SRH acquired only three players at the IPL 2021 Auction, with their most expensive buy turning out to be Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav (₹2 crore). Their other two buys were Mujeeb Zadran (₹1.5 crore) and Jagadeesha Suchith (₹30 lakh).