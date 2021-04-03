IPL 2021 [Watch] Sunrisers Hyderabad star Kane Williamson hits practice

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is fine-tuning himself in the nets ahead of the IPL 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kane Williamson, along with SRH captain David Warner and assistant coach Brad Haddin, recently landed in Chennai for IPL 2021.

On Saturday, SRH’s official Instagram account posted a video of Kane Williamson engrossed in practice. The video was shared with a caption in Telugu. In the clip, Kane Williamson is seen practising his batting, bowling and throwing skills.

The New Zealand captain is one of the key members of the SRH batting unit, along with captain David Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. The franchise will play its first five games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH recently brought in England opener Jason Roy as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out of IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue.

Jason Roy, who has been in India with the England limited-overs squad, had an impressive run in both the T20I and ODI series.

Kane Williamson’s IPL record

Although regarded as a neat technician with the bat, Kane Williamson has adapted to the challenges of the T20 format rather wonderfully. In 53 IPL games so far, he has amassed 1619 runs to his name, doing so at a strike rate of 134.80 and scoring 15 fifties.

In IPL 2018, he led SRH in the absence of regular captain Warner. Kane Williamson performed exceptionally well, scoring 735 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 142.44. He also hammered eight fifties in the season as SRH finished runners up.

Kane Williamson was impressive in IPL 2020 as well, scoring 317 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 133.75.

SRH finished third in IPL 2020, going down to Delhi Capitals by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 despite Kane Williamson contributing a valiant 67 off 45 balls.

SRH squad for IPL 2021:

David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.