IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK batsman Suresh Raina scrolls through and reacts to memes about himself

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina scrolled through a couple of memes online, which a few about him. The southpaw reviewed them and then explained the backdrop of some of the pictures used in the memes.

CSK recently uploaded a video on their official Instagram handle of Raina reacting to these memes. Players like MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, and Rahul Dravid also appear in these memes with Suresh Raina.

You can watch the video below:

Suresh Raina is currently training with his CSK teammates ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. Raina will be looking to perform well with the bat in the UAE and help his side lift the trophy after two years.

MS Dhoni has to lift himself: Brad Hogg think CSK skipper should step it up with the bat in UAE

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs to contribute more with the bat in the second half of the IPL. He also opined that if Faf du Plessis misses a few games due to injury, it will pose problems for the CSK batting line-up.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg previewed the CSK team ahead of the IPL and said:

"The big issue I have with them is Faf du Plessis. If he's injured, that's going to cause a few holes in their batting lineup. Their top-6 last year was phenomenal - MS Dhoni has to lift [himself]. But the way they used Moeen Ali gave them good depth in their batting and also in their bowling. They have also got the big inclusion in Josh Hazlewood as well just to add extra depth to their quicks."

Faf du Plessis, who was a consistent scorer in the top order in the first half, is currently nursing a groin injury. His participation in the first few games of the UAE leg is currently in doubt.

