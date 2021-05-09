IPL 2021: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav along with other MI players share heartwarming messages for their mothers

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a clip where Suryakumar Yadav, along with other players, wished their respective mothers a happy Mother's Day with some heartwarming messages.

In the video, Adam Milne, Jayant Yadav, Pandya brothers and other players spoke about some of the sacrifices their mother's have made for them.

You can watch the video here:

In the video, Suryakumar Yadav speaks about keeping his mother happy given the sacrifices she has made in the past. The batsman said:

"You cant express what sacrifices a mother makes to keep her child happy. Don't know what to say, its an emotional thing actually. I would really want to wish good health. And its my time now to give her back whatever she has done. Keep her happy and keep her in good mental space, keep her as close as possible to me."

Mumbai Indians were sitting at the fourth spot in the points table before the IPL was suspended indefinitely after cases of COVID-19 emerged from various teams.

MI started their 2021 IPL campaign slowly, winning only two of their first five games in Chennai. However, once they were away from the sluggish conditions of the MA Chidambaram Stadium and moved to Delhi, they notched back-to-back wins.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance in IPL 2021

Given the standards he set last year in the UAE, Suryakumar Yadav didn't have the best of the IPL this season. In 7 games this season, the 30-year-old scored 173 runs at a strike rate of 144,16 while his average was just over 24.

The batsman managed one fifty, which came against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Yadav played a knock of 56 off 36 balls, helping MI win the tie by 10 runs.

A lot more was expected out of Suryakumar Yadav this season, given his impressive debut against England earlier in the year in the T20s.

With not many T20 matches left before the T20 World Cup, it remains to be seen whether Yadav has done enough to seal his place in the squad for the upcoming mega event.

This one is for my mom, dad, sister, my wife, my coach and all my well wishers.



We dreamt together - we waited together - we full filled together 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/we0lAzqPve — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2021