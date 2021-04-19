IPL 2021: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav plays some fantastic shots in MI's practice session

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav timed his shots to perfection in the team's net session ahead of their battle against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the most successful batsman for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL. The right-handed batsman has aggregated 97 runs in three matches, with his strike rate being close to 150.

The Mumbai Indians shared an Instagram reel featuring some of the top shots played by Suryakumar in the practice session.

"Which Surya shot are you watching on repeat?" Mumbai Indians asked their fans.

Suryakumar Yadav first hit a shot towards deep fine leg and then played a bit squarer. He smacked the third ball over the covers before hitting the fourth and fifth deliveries on either sides of the 'V'.

Lastly, Yadav danced down the track and played an aggressive shot. He then allowed the other batsman to practice in the middle.

Suryakumar Yadav will be the key to MI's success in the match against the Delhi Capitals

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Suryakumar Yadav began his IPL 2021 campaign with a 31-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He then smashed a half-century versus Kolkata but lost his wicket for just ten runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers for the Mumbai Indians in the last few IPL seasons. He has batted well in Chennai so far, and the team will expect him to score big against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night.

The Mumbai Indians will play their last match of the Chennai leg against the Punjab Kings on April 23. The two-time defending champions will then travel to Delhi to play their next few matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium.