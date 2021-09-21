IPL 2021: [Watch] Team Bhuvi beat Team Kane in SRH’s practice match ahead of their 1st game in UAE leg

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players took part in a practice game ahead of their first match in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). SRH will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai on Wednesday, September 22.

On Tuesday, SRH’s Twitter handle shared a video of team members preparing themselves for the bigger challenge by taking part in a practice encounter. The players were divided into two sides - Team Bhuvi and Team Kane. SRH uploaded a clip of the match, which also featured comments from participants as the game progressed.

SRH uploaded the video with the caption:

“#TeamBhuvi vs #TeamKane in our last practice match before our #IPL2021 begins! Watch the video to see how things went down! #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021.”

For the record, Team Bhuvi won the match rather comprehensively. They posted 192 for 5 batting first and Team Kane could only manage 151 for 4 in response.

Speaking after the game, SRH’s Director of Cricket Tom Moody asserted:

“Captain Kane Williamson looked in good touch with a good innings from himself. David Warner looks in good form as well. So, overall, things are shaping up nicely for our first match."

SRH are currently languishing in last position in the points table, having won only one of their seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson expects good contributions from players in different roles

SRH captain Kane Williamson, who took over the reins from David Warner towards the end of the India leg, is looking forward to good contributions from players in different roles.

Williamson said in a video posted by SRH on Twitter:

"I suppose as individuals had all different set of expectations of what they wanted to do. And it was nice to spend some time in the middle. We saw a lot of really good contributions (in earlier practice match) from a number of guys in different roles which is good to see."

Also, the franchise’s lead spinner Rashid Khan had stated that the team will be treating every game in the second half of IPL 2021 as a final. Rashid had said in an earlier video:

“Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We did not have the ideal first half during the competition in India but we are united and looking to take every game as a final for us and give 100 percent.”

SRH will need to win all their games in the UAE leg to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

