IPL 2021: [Watch] Toss gets delayed in Sharjah ahead of CSK vs RCB encounter due to sandstorm 

The toss for the forthcoming game between three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was delayed due to a sandstorm in Sharjah.

Both captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli strolled out for the flip of the coin at 07:10 PM IST. However, officials were forced to delay the proceedings due to a massive sandstorm.

Watch the video here:

The toss eventually took place at 07:30 PM IST. MS Dhoni called it right and decided to bowl first. The start of play has been pushed back by 15 minutes and proceedings will get underway at quarter to 8.

Can RCB pull one back from CSK?

This will be a crucial game for both sides, especially the Royal Challengers. The Kohli-led unit was handed a nine-wicket shellacking by a rampant Kolkata Knight Riders unit in their last game.

The Bengaluru franchise has now lost three of their last four fixtures by big margins. They will now be looking to stage a comeback as the tournament moves to the business stage.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



2⃣ changes for



remain unchanged. #RCBvCSK



Follow the match 👉



Here are the Playing XIs 👇 Team Update2⃣ changes for @RCBTweets as Navdeep Saini & Tim David named the team @ChennaiIPL remain unchanged. #VIVOIPL Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/IPL2021-35 Here are the Playing XIs 👇 Team Update



2⃣ changes for @RCBTweets as Navdeep Saini & Tim David named the team



@ChennaiIPL remain unchanged. #VIVOIPL #RCBvCSK



Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/IPL2021-35



Here are the Playing XIs 👇 https://t.co/gd6Ru9ognz

RCB haven’t had much success against Chennai over the years. In 26 meetings, Kohli’s side has managed to win just 9 times while CSK have ended up on the winning side 17 times.

In fact, it was Chennai who ended RCB’s winning streak in the 14th season earlier this year courtesy of a 69-run win in Mumbai. The win was set up by an all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja.

The Saurashtra cricketer smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 62 in addition to claiming three wickets. To round it off, he was also involved in a brilliant run-out.

Chennai resumed their campaign with a 20-run win over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. They will be looking to notch up yet another win and consolidate their place in the points table.

Also Read

CSK have made no changes to their playing XI which came out as victors in the last game. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have made a couple of changes following a humiliating defeat in the last game.

Tim David has been handed his maiden IPL cap at the expense of Kyle Jamieson while Navdeep Saini has been included in the place of Sachin Baby.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar