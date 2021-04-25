IPL 2021: [Watch] Vijay Shankar's head-high no-ball confuses Rishabh Pant, umpires

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar bowled a ludicrous head-high no-ball to Rishabh Pant on Sunday, leaving everyone on the field perplexed.

The incident happened in the 13th over of Delhi Capitals' innings. The ball apparently slipped out of Vijay Shankar's hand and looped, very slowly, over Rishabh Pant's head.

The batsman was visibly confused and waited for it for an eternity before miscuing a pull-shot to long-on for a single. You can watch the video here:

Umpire Chris Gaffaney was also unsure how to react to that delivery. He had a brief chat with his fellow on-field umpire and declared it a no-ball for height.

Opposition skipper David Warner wasn't impressed with the decision and tried to convince the umpire to declare it a dead-ball instead, although to no avail.

The next ball was a free hit and Steve Smith was on strike. The former Australian skipper brought his ingenuity to the fore, hitting a superb switch hit to bisect the backward point and third-man fielder to collect a boundary.

Rishabh Pant involved in horrendous run-out with Prithvi Shaw before Vijay Shankar's no-ball

Prithvi Shaw was run-out after a well-made 53

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant was involved in another dramatic moment in the game in the previous over. Batting against debutant Jagadeesha Suchith, Pant came down the track but missed the ball. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow missed a sharp stumping chance and the batsman scampered back to his crease.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw came halfway down the crease from the other end in search of a quick single.

Khaleel Ahmed, at short third-man, spotted it and hurled the ball quickly to the non-striker's end where the bowler dislodged the bails. Shaw batted superbly for his 53 and walked back livid with himself.

Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith will now have to carry on to give their bowlers a defendable target against SRH's redoubtable top-order.

Rishabh Pant 🤝 Steven Smith 💙



The 50-run partnership comes up 💪



DC - 141/2 (17.5)#YehHaiNayiDilli #SRHvDC #IPL2021 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021