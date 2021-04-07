IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers shake a leg during RCB photoshoot

Two days before the start of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and new-recruit Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a fun photoshoot.

RCB's social media handle shared the video of the same on their official YouTube channel. The full video can be seen here:

After a few photographs, where both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers flaunted some dashing poses, the duo was joined by Glenn Maxwell. Together they shook a leg, with skipper Kohli looking the most at home with his unique dancing moves.

The video ended with probably the funniest moment of the photoshoot, with Kohli exclaiming, "Yeah, Yuzi caught the ball', referring to RCB's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The trio, along with Washington Sundar, burst into laughter to conclude the shoot.

Virat Kohli's RCB look to end their IPL title drought

RCB seem to have the personnel for a successful campaign in IPL 2021.

After a decent campaign last season, Virat Kohli and co. are expected to put up a stiff challenge in IPL 2021.

With Kohli set to open and the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Dan Chrisitan, RCB's batting looks stronger than ever. The franchise will hope their gamble with Maxwell pays off, but the lack of practice for the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers could be disconcerting.

The bowling department wears a slightly new look in the absence of Chris Morris and the inclusion of New Zealand's runaway quick Kyle Jamieson. RCB's death-overs performance - an area they struggled last year - needs to improve if they wish to go all the way.

If Jamieson hits the ground running and the likes of Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Chahal provide able support, RCB would fancy their chances of winning their first IPL title this year.