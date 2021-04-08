IPL 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli’s rousing pep talk after coming out of quarantine 

Virat Kohli came out of his quarantine on April 7 and straightaway took to practice. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper addressed his team ahead of IPL 2021, with a stirring speech in training.

RCB uploaded a clip of Virat Kohli’s rousing pep talk on Thursday as part of their Bold Diaries series. The batsman set out his expectations from his team ahead of the new campaign.

“All the new guys who have joined RCB, welcome to this amazing group of guys. As you know from the guys who have played here in the past, the atmosphere, the energy throughout the season will be amazing. The only thing I expect from you guys is to make the most of the time we spend on the field,” said Kohli.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session



Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday’s practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RSXKv6xD6B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021

Virat Kohli is known for giving his all on the field. Intensity, commitment and intent have long been associated with Virat Kohli’s leadership style, and the RCB skipper was quick to claim he expects the same this season as well.

“Whether it is practice or game day, it is needless to mention I expect guys to play with intensity. That is the way we have always played and that won’t change,” appealed Kohli.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last year, ending the campaign in fourth place. Virat Kohli expressed his satisfaction with last year’s efforts but wants RCB to build on their strong showing from 2020.

“Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel our squad’s even stronger this year. I expect good things to happen again. A lot of enjoyment happened last year, and the focus was to make the most of the time we had, especially in our practice sessions. There was no mucking around, no wasting time. We were professional with what we wanted to do. Had a lot of fun as well through the season,” declared Kohli.

We can do some really special things, feels Virat Kohli

RCB have brought in several new faces this year. Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell are some of the international stars bought for big bucks, while the franchise has also roped in promising domestic talents like Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rajat Patidar.

Virat Kohli assured each player has the team’s full backing, appealing to them to do something special in IPL 2021.

“I am backing you, the management’s backing you. Players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has, and do the plans that we want to execute on the field. If we all believe together, we can do some really special things this season,” insisted Kohli.

The RCB skipper was quick to pay tribute to players like AB de Villiers, who have been with the team for multiple seasons. Concluding his pep talk, Virat Kohli hoped the team gets off to a good start in Chennai.

“All of us look forward to it, I certainly look forward to it. Having such new faces and exciting talent and some experienced guys, not old ones back with us! Let’s get off to a good start,” Kohli said.

RCB begin their IPL campaign with the season opener against Mumbai Indians. The franchise play three games in Chennai and will look to start their 2021 campaign with aplomb.