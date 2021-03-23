Watch: Wriddhiman Saha times his shots to perfection in net session before IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha got into the groove ahead of IPL 2021 with some fantastic shots in the net session.

Saha, who had become the team's first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in IPL 2020, put in the hard yards in Kolkata on Tuesday (March 23). Interestingly, Saha used a red ball to practice in the nets. He posted a compilation video of the best shots from his net session on Instagram.

"IPL preparation in full swing! @sunrisershyd #IPL 2021," Wriddhiman Saha captioned the clip.

Wriddhiman Saha played shots in all directions. He hit a couple of shots down the ground, following which he danced down the track to place a few deliveries on the leg-side. One of the highlights of his brief video was the scoop shot he played to send the ball behind the stumps.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team management will be delighted after seeing Wriddhiman Saha's shots in his recent practice session.

Wriddhiman Saha had a batting average of 71.33 in IPL 2020

Wriddhiman Saha scored 214 runs in just four innings

Wriddhiman Saha had a new role in the squad last season when he replaced Jonny Bairstow as David Warner's opening partner. The Orange Army made this call to accommodate Kane Williamson and Jason Holder in the playing XI.

The move to promote Saha worked wonders, with the Indian wicket-keeper aggregating 214 runs in four innings.

His strike rate was close to 140, while his batting average was more than 70. Saha recorded two half-centuries for Hyderabad last season. Unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury, which did not allow him to feature in the playoffs.

The SRH fans will hope for a similar performance from Wriddhiman in IPL 2021 when they open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium.