IPL 2021: [Watch] 'Backup opener' Yuzvendra Chahal hits boundaries for fun at RCB nets

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recorded playing some masterful batting shots in the team's nets on Sunday.

In a video posted by the franchise on its Instagram channel, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen uncorking a lofted extra-cover drive, a late square-cut and a couple of slick drives through cover and point regions. RCB gave the following hilarious caption to the video:

"Introducing our back-up opener for the season @yuzi_chahal23."

Yuzvendra Chahal is often seen teasing and joking with his teammates about his batting skills. While playing for India, the leg-spinner even used to ask for a promotion in the batting lineup, although to no avail.

How has Yuzvendra Chahal performed in IPL 2021?

RCB's near-perfect batting display in the IPL 2021 has meant that Yuzvendra Chahal's services with the bat haven't been required just yet. However, the 30-year-old has bowled out his complete quota of overs in all four games so far.

He returned wicketless in three of these matches, taking two wickets in the 4th. These returns are below his standards considering the first three games were played at the spin-paradise Chepauk Stadium.

The IPL 2020 was one of the best seasons for Yuzvendra Chahal, where he picked up 21 wickets at an average of 19.29 while his strike rate read 16.33. In the UAE's stadiums, where pacers played a much bigger role than the tweakers, Yuzvendra Chahal led his team's bowling attack with adroitness.

This season, however, his average has more than tripled to 61. The strike rate has also shot up to 42. It would be safe to say that Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar's consistent returns, coupled with RCB's consecutive wins, have shrouded Yuzvendra Chahal's poor form.

It will be interesting to see if skipper Virat Kohli backs his ace bowler despite his returns, or looks at Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as an option for future games.

Until then, RCB will play MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal has played 11 games against the 3-time champions, collecting 12 wickets at 24.67.

